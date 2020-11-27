Khalid Khurshid Khan picked as new Gilgit-Baltistan CM
Web Desk
06:53 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Khalid Khurshid Khan picked as new Gilgit-Baltistan CM
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday picked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Khurshid Khan advocate as new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. 

Khalid Khurshid won Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly seat by defeating Pakistan Peoples Party’s Abdul Hameed Khan in constituency GBA-13 (Astore-I).

Election for the slot of the next chief minister will be held on Monday (November 30), said a revised scheduled issued by the assembly secretariat. 

According to the revised schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers on Monday at 11.30 in the morning.

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected new speaker of ... 06:09 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

GILGIT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi has been elected as third speaker of ...

Nomination papers will be scrutinized and publish at 12 hours, while candidates can withdraw their candidature at 1400 hours.

After holding election in the assembly, the result will be announced at 1600 hours on the same day.

The victory of the PTI candidate is evident as his party holds 22 of GB Assembly’s 33 seats. 

In all, the GB Assembly has 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through directed elections; six are reserved for women and three others reserved for technocrats and professionals.

In the elections, the PTI emerged victorious on 10 seats, while seven were won by independent candidates. The JUI and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) won one seat apiece. Six of the independent candidates have joined PTI after the election and the party already had a seat adjustment arrangement with the MWM.

More From This Category
Khalid Khurshid Khan picked as new ...
06:53 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
PTI leader’s driver among 5 killed in ...
06:31 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at ...
06:25 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
POF Wah: COAS Bajwa inspects 'backbone' of ...
06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
SHC rejects students’ plea to delay MDCAT 2020
05:36 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
‘Emotional’ Bakhtawar tweets just ahead of ...
05:24 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtwar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings at Bilawal House Karachi
06:25 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr