PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected new speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly 

GILGIT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi has been elected as third speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

Zaidi managed to bag 18 votes to claim victory while united opposition’s candidate Ghulam Ahmad got only eight votes.

Outgoing GBLA Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad administered oath to the newly elected Amjad Zaidi.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to form the government in Gilgit Baltistan after having secured 22 of its 33 seats, according to the official results announced by the region's election commission on Tuesday.

The PPP and PML-N — both of which have levelled allegations of rigging — hold five and three seats, respectively.

In all, the GB Assembly has 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through directed elections; six are reserved for women and three others reserved for technocrats and professionals. Political parties can nominate their candidates to the latter through proportional representation.

In the elections, the PTI emerged victorious on 10 seats, while seven were won by independent candidates. The JUI and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) won one seat apiece. Six of the independent candidates have joined PTI after the election and the party already had a seat adjustment arrangement with the MWM.