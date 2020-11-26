Nearly 200 PIMS employees test positive for COVID-19
Share
ISLAMABAD – As many as 181 staff members of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest government hospital in the federal capital, have contracted coronavirus, it emerged on Thursday.
All of the infected hospital officials, which include doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical professionals, are currently in quarantine, PIMS Joint Executive Director Dr Minhaj told a private media channel.
He added the hospital was facing a shortage of task force due to so many of its professionals testing positive.
A final decision regarding the OPD closure will, however, be taken by the National Command and Operation Centre.
“Many hospitals had shut down OPDs during the first wave of the novel coronavirus in order to minimise the spread by preventing people from gathering at the hospital together,” Dr Minhaj added.
- No ban on visas for Pakistani workers, clarifies UAE07:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over recent ceasefire ...07:20 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Harry Styles makes 1D's history in Grammy's nominations07:01 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Mohsin Dawar 'no longer part of PDM rallies, meetings'06:55 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Nabeel Zuberi takes lead role in Aulaad05:29 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat gets surprised by some secret admirer (VIDEO)05:21 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Sania Mirza shares the name of Tennis star she looks up to04:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020