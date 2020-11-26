9th grade student gang-raped in Sheikhupura
Web Desk
06:49 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
9th grade student gang-raped in Sheikhupura
Share

SHEIKHUPURA – A student of ninth class was allegedly gang-raped by four unknown suspects in an area of the city on Thursday.

The victim was going to her school by a rickshaw when four people, who were riding a car, intercepted the rickshaw and took her to an unpopulous area after kidnapping her.

The four suspects allegedly raped the girl.

Police have recorded the statement of the alleged victim and launched a legal action in this regard.

The incident happened months after a woman was gang-raped by two suspects on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Both suspects have been arrested after long hide-and-run. They are currently in police custody on judicial remand.

More From This Category
No ban on visas for Pakistani workers, clarifies ...
07:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
When will Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza be released ...
07:45 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ...
07:20 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
9th grade student gang-raped in Sheikhupura
06:49 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected new speaker of ...
06:09 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
End all unilateral sanctions, Pakistan to UN
05:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urwa Hocane's father responds to 'separation' with Farhan Saeed
07:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr