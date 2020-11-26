9th grade student gang-raped in Sheikhupura
SHEIKHUPURA – A student of ninth class was allegedly gang-raped by four unknown suspects in an area of the city on Thursday.
The victim was going to her school by a rickshaw when four people, who were riding a car, intercepted the rickshaw and took her to an unpopulous area after kidnapping her.
The four suspects allegedly raped the girl.
Police have recorded the statement of the alleged victim and launched a legal action in this regard.
The incident happened months after a woman was gang-raped by two suspects on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.
Both suspects have been arrested after long hide-and-run. They are currently in police custody on judicial remand.
