Mohsin Dawar 'no longer part of PDM rallies, meetings'
Share
PESHAWAR – Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar has formally announced to quit rallying with the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) over ‘unease’ of certain parties with his presence.
In a series of tweets Thursday, the young lawmaker announced that he will no longer be a part of PDM’s jalsas and meetings.
I would like to announce that I will no longer be participating in PDM’s jalsas and meetings. I have come to this decision after detailed consultations with my colleagues, friends and supporters. 1/6— Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) November 25, 2020
Dawar added that he would continue to support the PDM demands for strengthening democracy and civilian supremacy.
The lawmaker also thanked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for inviting him to the upcoming Multan rally of the PDM.
He also thanked Akhtar Mengal and Malick Baloch for inviting him to PDM Quetta Jalsa.
Earlier, Mohsin Dawar and PDM head Fazlur Rehman reportedly held disagreements over a number of issues including the merger of FATA.
- No ban on visas for Pakistani workers, clarifies UAE07:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over recent ceasefire ...07:20 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Harry Styles makes 1D's history in Grammy's nominations07:01 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Mohsin Dawar 'no longer part of PDM rallies, meetings'06:55 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Nabeel Zuberi takes lead role in Aulaad05:29 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat gets surprised by some secret admirer (VIDEO)05:21 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Sania Mirza shares the name of Tennis star she looks up to04:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020