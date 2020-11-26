Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over recent ceasefire violation along LoC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday registered a strong protest with the Indian Chargé dˊAffaires over the recent ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) that caused martyrdom of a civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on Wednesday in Bagsar Sector of the LoC, 33-year-old Ansar son of Muhammad Ashraf, resident of Garhi village, embraced martyrdom.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2840 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 shahadats and serious injuries to 245 innocent civilians, said foreign office in a statement.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK),” read the statement.

Pakistan has urged Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.