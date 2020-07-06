Over 130,000 COVID-19 patients recovered in Pakistan so far
ISLAMABAD – As many as 131,647 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection so far, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
On Sunday, 3,191 new cases were reported across Pakistan and 93 people died during last 24 hours taking the total death rate to 4,759. Some 467 people are on ventilators, while 25,527 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.
Since 26 February, 231,663 COVID-19 positive cases were detected across till date.
Total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan at the moment are 93,932 with 3,191 new positive COVID cases detected on July 4.
Though implementation on the smart lockdowns in the country has significantly reduced the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
