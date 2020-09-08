Pakistan reports 5 new deaths, 330 fresh ceases of COVID-19

LAHORE – The number of people in Pakistan recovered from the COVID-19 infection reached 286,157 on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Some 330 new coronavirus infection cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections above 299,233.

As many as 23,521coronavirus tests were carried out over the last twenty-four hours

There are now 6,726 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the South Asian country. Some 606 people are being kept at hospitals in critical condition.

Five people also lost their lives due to pandemic during the last 24 hours taking the death tally to 6,350.

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 897,000 people have died and over 27 million people infected by the disease around the globe. Over 19.6 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (193,586), Brazil (127,001), India (72,843), Mexico (67,781) and the United Kingdom (41,554).