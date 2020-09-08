Pakistan reports 5 new deaths, 330 fresh ceases of COVID-19
Web Desk
04:55 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan reports 5 new deaths, 330 fresh ceases of COVID-19
Share

LAHORE – The number of people in Pakistan recovered from the COVID-19 infection reached 286,157 on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Some 330 new coronavirus infection cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections above 299,233.

As many as 23,521coronavirus tests were carried out over the last twenty-four hours

There are now 6,726 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the South Asian country. Some 606 people are being kept at hospitals in critical condition. 

Five people also lost their lives due to pandemic during the last 24 hours taking the death tally to 6,350.

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 897,000 people have died and over 27 million people infected by the disease around the globe. Over 19.6 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (193,586), Brazil (127,001), India (72,843), Mexico (67,781) and the United Kingdom (41,554).

More From This Category
LHC reshuffles 346 judicial officers
11:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in ...
10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder ...
09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of ...
08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Newborn boy’s body found from Faisalabad canal
07:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend key ...
07:03 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr