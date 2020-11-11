Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate surpasses 5 percent: NCOC
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 21 deaths, 1,708 new cases in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 348,184.
The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,021.
So far, a total of 320,065 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 21,098.
Pakistan has conducted 4,773,496 tests with 31,989 tests in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has hiked to 5.3%.
The number of coronavirus patients in Sindh stands at 151,352 while in Punjab, the tally stands at 107,831. At least 41,069 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,432 in Islamabad, 16,195 in Balochistan, 4,911 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Earlier the Punjab government has sealed 10 localities in a move under the micro-smart lockdown after spike in coronavirus cases in the Lahore.
