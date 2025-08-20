Schools, colleges to remain closed in Karachi today amid heavy rains

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has announced that all public and private educational institutions in Karachi will remain closed on Thursday due to the city’s worsening conditions following continuous heavy rainfall.

A formal notification issued on Wednesday confirmed that the closure applies to all schools and colleges across the metropolis.

The decision comes as Karachi grapples with the aftermath of severe monsoon downpours, which began Tuesday and continued intermittently through Wednesday night. The death toll from rain-related incidents has climbed to 17, as flooding and infrastructure damage persist across the city.

📢

بارشوں کے پیش نظر کل بروز جمعرات کراچی ڈویژن کے تمام سرکاری و نجی اسکولز اور کالیجز بند رہیں گے۔ محکمہ اسکول ایجوکیشن سندھ نے نوٹیفکیشن جاری کردیا ۔ https://t.co/XcgT64GWGa pic.twitter.com/iicXuUkqz4 — Minister Education & Literacy Government of Sindh (@MinisterEduGos) August 20, 2025

Urban flooding has left a trail of stranded vehicles, damaged roads, and widespread disruption. Major arteries such as Karsaz and Malir Halt remain partially blocked as drainage efforts continue, while areas including Aram Bagh, the Old City Area, Sindh High Court, Liaquatabad, and University Road remain waterlogged.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded 178 mm of rain, while University Road saw 145 mm in the past 24 hours. The department has warned that strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal continue to affect southern Pakistan, with more showers and isolated heavy rainfall expected in Karachi on Thursday—raising the risk of further urban flooding.

On Tuesday, in light of the worsening situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah declared Wednesday a public holiday in Karachi as emergency response teams worked to manage the crisis and restore order.