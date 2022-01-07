Coronavirus positivity ratio on the rise in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD –According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 1,293 tested positive for the Covid-19 and 6 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The overall toll has now surged to 28,961 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,301,141.
Pakistan conducted a total of 51,145 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.52 percent.
The number of patients in critical care was 609. Around 239 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,258,086.
As many as 484,985 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 446,676 in Punjab, 181,614 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,093 0in Islamabad, 33,655 in Balochistan, 34,689 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
