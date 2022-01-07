Coronavirus positivity ratio on the rise in Pakistan 
Web Desk
08:50 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
Coronavirus positivity ratio on the rise in Pakistan 
Share

ISLAMABAD –According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 1,293 tested positive for the Covid-19 and 6 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. 

The overall toll has now surged to 28,961 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,301,141.

Pakistan conducted a total of 51,145 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.52 percent.

The number of patients in critical care was 609. Around 239 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,258,086.

As many as 484,985 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 446,676 in Punjab, 181,614 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,093 0in Islamabad, 33,655 in Balochistan, 34,689 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh mulls closures of schools in Karachi amid ... 07:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – The Sindh government is mulling over closing educational institutions in Karachi due to rising number ...

More From This Category
JCP approves Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation ...
09:30 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
Bilawal announces 'long march' against PTI ...
11:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Shah Mehmood Qureshi becomes PTI vice-chairman
10:25 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
It's too early to think about another extension ...
09:15 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
PTI donor named in Pandora Papers gets contract ...
05:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow after winter ...
03:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves
06:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr