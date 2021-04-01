Pakistan to receive another batch of Covid-19 vaccine tonight

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar on Thursday said that Pakistan would get another batch of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses tonight.

This is an addition to the nearly 500,000 doses that were received by Pakistan from China over the past two days, he added.

Recieved 5 lakh 60 thousand procured vaccines yesterday. Another 5 lakhs will arrive tonight. Reviewed the vaccine administration situation in NCOC today and asked the provinces to increase the pace of vaccination to fully utilize the vaccines which have been made available — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 1, 2021

Federal Minister Asad Umar also mentioned that he had asked provinces to speed up their vaccination drives to ensure the use of all available doses.

On Tuesday, Pakistan received the first shipment of the single-dose coronavirus vaccine.