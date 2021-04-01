Pakistan to receive another batch of Covid-19 vaccine tonight
Web Desk
02:25 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistan to receive another batch of Covid-19 vaccine tonight
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar on Thursday said that Pakistan would get another batch of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses tonight. 

This is an addition to the nearly 500,000 doses that were received by Pakistan from China over the past two days, he added.

Federal Minister Asad Umar also mentioned that he had asked provinces to speed up their vaccination drives to ensure the use of all available doses.

COVID-19 – First shipment of 60,000 single-dose ... 02:46 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan received the first shipment of 60,000 doses of single-dose Chinese vaccine Convidecia, ...

On Tuesday, Pakistan received the first shipment of the single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

More than 300 COVID-19 vaccine shots wasted in ... 09:33 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid revealed on Thursday that a medical superintended of a public ...

More From This Category
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok
11:56 AM | 1 Apr, 2021
Minor stealing parts from moving train captured ...
12:20 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Karachi University rolls out on-campus electric ...
11:03 AM | 1 Apr, 2021
Minors hit hard by UK Covid variant as at least ...
10:33 AM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistan scores a poor 30/100 in freedom of ...
09:47 AM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports nearly 5,000 coronavirus daily ...
08:45 AM | 1 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood's Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer
01:29 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr