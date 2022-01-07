Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 January 2022
Web Desk
10:10 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 January 2022
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 126,150 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 108,160 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 99,146 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,637.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Karachi PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Islamabad PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Peshawar PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Quetta PKR 126,300 PKR 1,530
Sialkot PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Attock PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Gujranwala PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Jehlum PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Multan PKR 126,290 PKR 1,530
Bahawalpur PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Gujrat PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Nawabshah PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Chakwal PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Hyderabad PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Nowshehra PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Sargodha PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530
Faisalabad PKR 126,250 PKR 1,530
Mirpur PKR 126,150 PKR 1,530

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 January 2022
08:41 AM | 6 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 January ...
08:42 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 January 2022
08:41 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 January 2022
08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 January 2022
08:42 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 January 2022
08:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves
06:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr