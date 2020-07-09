Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity amid COVID-19 crisis, PM Imran to Pakistani nation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity, strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Center in Islamabad on Thursday, PM Khan said any carelessness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha will lead to a fresh spike in the coronavirus cases.

He expressed satisfaction that with the cooperation of all the departments concerned the curve of COVID-19 cases in the country is on the decline. He said smart lockdown has yielded positive results.

PM Khan’s heartfelt appeal to people upon the launch of IHITC. Govt is doing all it can to ensure health sector does not collapse due to #Covid_19, but this cannot be dealt with, by govt alone. PM needs your support; so take precautions, avoid big gatherings on Eid, follow SOPs! pic.twitter.com/NRuM9KBm8g — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 9, 2020

Commending completion of a modern Isolation Hospital in a record short period, the Prime Minister said important tasks can be completed with political will.

Earlier, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Muhammad Afzal briefed the Prime Minister about the isolation hospital.

The 250-bed state of the art medical facility has been constructed in record forty days at a cost of about 980 million rupees.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.