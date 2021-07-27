Pakistan reports 3,262 new COVID infections, 39 deaths as uptick continues

ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,262 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,087 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,011,708.

Statistics 27 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,412

Positive Cases: 3262

Positivity % : 6.6%

Deaths : 39 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 27, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,123 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 928,722. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 59,899 while the national positivity ratio stands at 6.60 percent.

At least 369,245 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 353,695 in Punjab 142,139 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85,947 in Islamabad, 29,681 in Balochistan, 23,203 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,798 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Antibodies from Sinovac’s Covid vaccine decline ... 09:21 PM | 26 Jul, 2021 Antibodies developed by Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine start weakening in most recipients around after six months ...

Moreover, 10,964 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,840 in Sindh, 4,423 in KP, 796 in Islamabad, 614 in Azad Kashmir, 326 in Balochistan, and 124 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,412 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,766,473 since the first case was reported.