Sindh mulls closures of schools in Karachi amid spike in Omicron cases
KARACHI – The Sindh government is mulling over closing educational institutions in Karachi due to rising number of new coronavirus variant Omicron in the city.
Media reports said that the Sindh health department would take decision in this regard in two or three days.
A day earlier, all educational institutions reopened on January 3 (Monday) after the winter vacations.
Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the coronavirus infection rate in Karachi has reached 8.9%, adding that most of cases reported in the port city are of the Omicron variant.
Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 630 infections were reported while 2 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,945 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,297,865.
Pakistan conducted a total of 44,198 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.42 percent.
The number of patients in critical care was 641. Around 187 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,355.
As many as 483,165 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,630 in Punjab, 181,498 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,823 in Islamabad, 33,648 in Balochistan, 34,672 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,075 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,673 in Sindh, 5,933 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 365 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
