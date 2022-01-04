Pakistan issues new guidelines for international passengers as Omicron infections spread

Officials makes Antigen test mandatory for people travelling from Europe

Web Desk
12:29 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Aviation Authority has issued stern guidelines for international passengers as data showed a rising proportion of the Omicron variant of Covid cases in the South Asian country.

Reports in local media said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) of the passengers arriving in Pakistan from the European countries mandatory in light of the instructions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Officials also directed passengers to undergo PCR tests 48 hours before boarding a flight while the Covid test has also been made mandatory for passengers aged 15 or above.

As per the new guidelines, if any person tests positive for the novel virus on arrival at the airport, the passenger will have to spend 10 days in quarantine at a place designated by the government.

Passengers can also stay at a hotel or any other private place, and in that case, they will have to bear the accommodation expenses. The new rule will be applicable from January 5.  

Meanwhile, there is a relaxation in the rule in the case of flights arriving from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CAA issued stern directives for passengers after the NCOC confirmed on Monday revealed that the Omicron-driven fifth Covid-19 wave is spreading at a great pace. The country's top authority on covid also agreed upon taking measures regarding mandatory vaccination to curb infection spread.

