Pakistan reports Covid positivity rate below 1pc for fifth consecutive day
Web Desk
09:27 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports Covid positivity rate below 1pc for fifth consecutive day
Share

ISLAMABAD – The coronavirus positivity rate of Pakistan remained below 1 percent for the fifth consecutive day, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 10 people died of the novel disease while 270 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, the overall death toll has now surged to 28,628 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,280,362.

Pakistan conducted a total of 32,006 in the last 24 hours whereas the number of patients in critical care dropped to 1,085. Around 499 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,229,347.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,387.

As many as 473,293 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,068 in Punjab, 179,276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,383 in Islamabad, 33,422 in Balochistan, 34,517 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,403 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for ... 07:37 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday further eased COVID-19 restrictions in the province amid a downward ...

Moreover, 12,984 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,605 in Sindh, 5,805 in KP, 949 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

More From This Category
India reopens Kartarpur Corridor today for Guru ...
10:22 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief calls for joint national ...
09:49 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Punjab amends law on premature retirement of ...
12:27 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Saudi Arabia gifts two mosques to people of ...
11:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid ...
07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for ...
07:37 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humaima Malick warns against her 'vulgarly edited pictures'
09:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr