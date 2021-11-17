Pakistan reports Covid positivity rate below 1pc for fifth consecutive day

ISLAMABAD – The coronavirus positivity rate of Pakistan remained below 1 percent for the fifth consecutive day, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 10 people died of the novel disease while 270 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, the overall death toll has now surged to 28,628 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,280,362.

Pakistan conducted a total of 32,006 in the last 24 hours whereas the number of patients in critical care dropped to 1,085. Around 499 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,229,347.

Statistics 17 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 32,006

Positive Cases: 270

Positivity %: 0.84%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1085 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 17, 2021

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,387.

As many as 473,293 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,068 in Punjab, 179,276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,383 in Islamabad, 33,422 in Balochistan, 34,517 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,403 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,984 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,605 in Sindh, 5,805 in KP, 949 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.