Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for weddings, markets

07:37 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for weddings, markets
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday further eased COVID-19 restrictions in the province amid a downward trend in coronavirus cases.

A notification from the Sindh Home Department said limit of guests for indoor wedding has been increased to 500 while 1,000 individuals will be allowed to attend outdoor events.

It further clarified that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to participate in the wedding functions.

The home department also announced to reopen shrines, and extended the business timing till 10pm.

The new rules will remain in place until November 30.

At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 206 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,618 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,280,082.

Pakistan conducted a total of 33,445 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.64 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,101.

Pakistan’s 50pc population received at least ... 12:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – Half of Pakistan’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID jab, NCOC Chief Asad ...

More From This Category
US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid ...
07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four ...
06:41 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Gang involved in raping, filming teenage girls ...
06:08 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
PTI govt won’t complete its term: Zardari
02:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Three students killed as train crashes into ...
01:31 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology before ECP
12:28 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira spills the beans about her bitter marriage
05:45 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr