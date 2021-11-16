Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for weddings, markets
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday further eased COVID-19 restrictions in the province amid a downward trend in coronavirus cases.
A notification from the Sindh Home Department said limit of guests for indoor wedding has been increased to 500 while 1,000 individuals will be allowed to attend outdoor events.
It further clarified that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to participate in the wedding functions.
The home department also announced to reopen shrines, and extended the business timing till 10pm.
The new rules will remain in place until November 30.
At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 206 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,618 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,280,082.
Pakistan conducted a total of 33,445 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.64 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,101.
Pakistan’s 50pc population received at least ... 12:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Half of Pakistan’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID jab, NCOC Chief Asad ...
- US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid decline in Covid-19 ...07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for weddings, markets07:37 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Free Fire Campus Challenge06:52 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four Kashmiris by Indian ...06:41 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Gang involved in raping, filming teenage girls busted in Rawalpindi06:08 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Hira Mani gets trolled for singing at concert (VIDEO)04:19 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with longtime friend09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked ...05:06 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021