Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for weddings, markets

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday further eased COVID-19 restrictions in the province amid a downward trend in coronavirus cases.

A notification from the Sindh Home Department said limit of guests for indoor wedding has been increased to 500 while 1,000 individuals will be allowed to attend outdoor events.

It further clarified that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to participate in the wedding functions.

The home department also announced to reopen shrines, and extended the business timing till 10pm.

The new rules will remain in place until November 30.

At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 206 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,618 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,280,082.

Pakistan conducted a total of 33,445 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.64 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,101.