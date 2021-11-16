US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid decline in Covid-19 cases
Share
NEW YORK - America's top health body — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — has issued a 'Level One' Covid notice for its citizens travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower for fully vaccinated, according to PTI.
ISLAMABAD – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America’s top health body, on Tuesday has issued a ‘Level One’ Covid-19 travel notice for American, saying the risk of contracting infection may be lower for fully-vaccinated people.
The improvement in travel advisor comes as Pakistan witnessed a significant decline in coronavirus cases in recent months and recorded less than 300 COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday amid aggressive vaccination campaign by the government. Half of Pakistan’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID jab.
Earlier, CDC had placed Pakistan at ‘Level 2’ that means ‘moderate’.
The travel notice also carries a notice for American citizens: “Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Pakistan.”
“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Pakistan, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others,” the CDC website says.
Coronavirus takes six more lives in Pakistan 08:33 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 206 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, ...
- US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid decline in Covid-19 ...07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for weddings, markets07:37 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Free Fire Campus Challenge06:52 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four Kashmiris by Indian ...06:41 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Gang involved in raping, filming teenage girls busted in Rawalpindi06:08 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Hira Mani gets trolled for singing at concert (VIDEO)04:19 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with longtime friend09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked ...05:06 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021