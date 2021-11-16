US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid decline in Covid-19 cases

07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid decline in Covid-19 cases
NEW YORK - America's top health body — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — has issued a 'Level One' Covid notice for its citizens travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower for fully vaccinated, according to PTI.

ISLAMABAD – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America’s top health body, on Tuesday has issued a ‘Level One’ Covid-19 travel notice for American, saying the risk of contracting infection may be lower for fully-vaccinated people.

The improvement in travel advisor comes as Pakistan witnessed a significant decline in coronavirus cases in recent months and recorded less than 300 COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday amid aggressive vaccination campaign by the government.  Half of Pakistan’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID jab.

Earlier, CDC had placed Pakistan at ‘Level 2’ that means ‘moderate’.

The travel notice also carries a notice for American citizens: “Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Pakistan.”

“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Pakistan, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others,” the CDC website says.

