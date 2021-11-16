Taliban arrest man for selling 130 Afghan women on pretext of marriage with wealthy men

09:09 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Taliban arrest man for selling 130 Afghan women on pretext of marriage with wealthy men
KABUL – The Taliban have arrested a man for allegedly selling more than 100 women in northern Afghanistan after duping them into believing they would be marrying with wealthy men.

The suspect was arrested from Jowzjan province, the Taliban provincial police chief Damullah Seraj told reporters, adding that further investigation is underway.

The man had trapped the poor women fed up with their circumstances, an official said.

After saying he would find a wealthy husband for them, he would transport them to a different province where they were instead sold into slavery.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban interior ministry said 60 people including some officials were arrested for providing fake documents to people to obtain passports.

The ministry said it has suspended activities at the passport office in Kabul for maintenance.

