Humaima Malick warns against her 'vulgarly edited pictures'

Lollywood diva Humaima Malick recently took to her social media handle as she issued a warning to the trollers to remove her vulgarly edited photographs from social media.

Promising to take legal action, the Raja Natwarlal actor was enraged as some netizens stooped to a new level of low and bluntly edited her pictures and started circulating them on the web.

"Some of my pictures have been circulating around the internet badly, edited. It's a shame how people can do this. I request those fan pages to take them down NOW before I take a legal action." the 33-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.

The aforementioned pictures were Humaima's stunning portraits for the awards show where she donned a dreamy mint green ruffle gown. She attended the PISA awards ceremony.

Earlier, the Bol actor was hospitalized due to deteriorating health. Sharing some pictures from the hospital, she penned a heartfelt note and expressed her gratitude for recovery,

On the work front, Malick will soon be gracing the big screen with Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt.