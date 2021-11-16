Humaima Malick warns against her 'vulgarly edited pictures'
09:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Humaima Malick warns against her 'vulgarly edited pictures'
Lollywood diva Humaima Malick recently took to her social media handle as she issued a warning to the trollers to remove her vulgarly edited photographs from social media.

Promising to take legal action, the Raja Natwarlal actor was enraged as some netizens stooped to a new level of low and bluntly edited her pictures and started circulating them on the web.

"Some of my pictures have been circulating around the internet badly, edited. It's a shame how people can do this. I request those fan pages to take them down NOW before I take a legal action." the 33-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.

The aforementioned pictures were Humaima's stunning portraits for the awards show where she donned a dreamy mint green ruffle gown. She attended the PISA awards ceremony.

Earlier, the Bol actor was hospitalized due to deteriorating health. Sharing some pictures from the hospital, she penned a heartfelt note and expressed her gratitude for recovery,

On the work front, Malick will soon be gracing the big screen with Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey due to ... 03:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

Lollywood diva Humaima Malick is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour given her strong screen ...

