Kamran Ghulam named in Pakistan Test squad for Bangladesh tour after record-breaking inning 

10:45 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Kamran Ghulam, who broke a 37-year-old record by smashing the highest scores in the 2020-21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has received a maiden call-up to Pakistan's Test squad.

The 26-year-old batsman, who is currently in Sri Lanka as part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad, would make his international debut in Test series against Bangladesh. The two-match series will begin in Chittagong on November 26.

Hailing from Upper Dir in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam made 1249 runs surpassing the record of Saadat Ali, who scored 1217 runs during the 1983-84 season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also a spin bowler and he has taken 26 wickets in first class cricket career.

The selectors, meanwhile, have replaced Imran Butt with Imam-ul-Haq and Yasir Shah with offspinner Bilal Asif.

