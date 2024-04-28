Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie appointed as Pakistan cricket team's coaches

LAHORE – Former Proteas cricketer and trainer Gary Kirsten along with ex-Australian pacer Jason Gillespie are roped in coach Team Pakistan, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday.
In a press conference, Naqvi named the duo who will be handling team's white-ball and red-ball affairs. Azhar Mahmood will be the assistant coach in both formats.
Gary Kirsten has trained Indian and South African teams in recent years while Gillespie, a former Australian fast bowler, will make his international coaching debut with Team Green.
The development comes after months of turmoil at PCB, where the coaching staff, captains and management went through several changes.
In January, Grant Bradburn resigned as head coach after murky World Cup. Later, Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick also left. Former cricket Mohammad Hafeez then took over as head coach and team director in caretaker setup.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
