Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie appointed as Pakistan cricket team's coaches

LAHORE – Former Proteas cricketer and trainer Gary Kirsten along with ex-Australian pacer Jason Gillespie are roped in coach Team Pakistan, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday.

In a press conference, Naqvi named the duo who will be handling team's white-ball and red-ball affairs. Azhar Mahmood will be the assistant coach in both formats.

Gary Kirsten has trained Indian and South African teams in recent years while Gillespie, a former Australian fast bowler, will make his international coaching debut with Team Green.

The development comes after months of turmoil at PCB, where the coaching staff, captains and management went through several changes.

In January, Grant Bradburn resigned as head coach after murky World Cup. Later, Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick also left. Former cricket Mohammad Hafeez then took over as head coach and team director in caretaker setup.









