ISI brigadier martyred in Waziristan gun battle

PESHAWAR – A brigadier of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) embraced martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in the country’s mountainous region neighboring Afghanistan, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred on Tuesday while seven other members got injured including two critically wounded during an encounter against the militants.

The shootout was held in the Angoor Adda locality of South Waziristan where Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki encountered the hardcore terrorists.

ISPR said the late brigadier and his squad put up a valiant resistance against the hardcore militants during the encounter and sacrificed life for the motherland.

The statement maintained that "Defence forces of Pakistan and intelligence agencies pledge to reaffirm and demonstrate firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country."

It was reported that the late ISI official was instrumental in eradicating militants responsible for vicious assaults in Pakistan, including the Army Public School (APS) attack.

Condolences started pouring in on the demise of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki. The former prime minister and PTI chief expressed sorrow over the sad demise.

Earlier this year, two ISI officials including Director Naveed Sadiq Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas embraced martyrdom in a terror incident in Khanewal.