Imran Khan inspired me to convert to Islam, says Kristiane Backer

Former MTV presenter Kristiane Backer said that he was inspired to convert to Islam by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to Pakistani media at en event, Backer said that Imran Khan influenced her conversion to Islam. She became a Muslim in 1995.

“I wish Imran Khan will remain safe and that Pakistan should treat him with respect that he is due. He is hugely popular. He is a great leader and he has a vision, not everything worked out the way he envisioned. But his heart is on the right place. He inspired me so much and I converted to Islam because of his teachings and inspiration. I can tell you one thing, have you seen a Sufi terrorist?.”