Aqsa Afridi's stunning attire steals the show at Ansha and Shaheen's Barat ceremony

In a recent buzz-worthy fashion highlight, all eyes were on Aqsa Afridi, the elder sister of Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi, at the Barat ceremony of Ansha Afridi.

Earlier this year, the union of Insha Afridi and Shaheen Shah created waves in the cricketing world. Seven months later, the couple celebrated their marriage, and the festivities continued with the barat ceremony.

While social media has been flooded with photos and videos from this vibrant celebration, glimpses of the bride have remained under wraps. Ansha Afridi's attire during the previous Mehndi ceremony was concealed as well. However, her elder sister gained attention for her striking appearance.

Pakistani makeup artist Matan shared a video of Aqsa Afridi on the official 'Furqans Salon' Instagram page, featuring the Indian songs 'Madhania' and 'Egyptian Bubble' as the backdrop.

The viral video showcases Aqsa in a resplendent green ensemble with an intricately detailed green shirt, paired with a matching sharara and a fuschia pink dupatta to complete the look.

The comment section was flooded with heart emojis from fans.