WATCH: Moin Khan cooks on his wedding anniversary

Maheen Khawaja
09:42 PM | 20 Sep, 2023
Moin Khan
While Moin Khan is renowned for his cricketing prowess, it's his culinary skills that took centre stage in his recent wedding anniversary celebration. 

Khan's love story with cricket is well-documented. He has been an integral part of Pakistan's national cricket team, dazzling fans with his exceptional skills on the field. However, the love story he shares with his wife, Tasmneem Khan, is equally remarkable.

As they marked another year of togetherness, Khan decided to surprise his beloved wife in a unique way. Instead of opting for a traditional anniversary celebration, he donned an apron and embarked on a culinary adventure. He delved into cooking and preparing a special anniversary dinner. 

Saboor Aly, his daughter-in-law, gave us an enticing sneak peek into the dinner preparations on her Instagram. Watch as Khan masterfully wields a knife to unveil a delectable lobster, while sauteing vegetables. 

"Your favourite batsman but my favourite chef" she captioned the story.

