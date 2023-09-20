Zong 4G offers an exclusive bundle for PUBG Mobile gamers

ISLAMABAD - Zong 4G is offering a PUBG Mobile Bundle to enhance the gaming experience for Pakistan's youth. This deal provides uninterrupted action for all gaming enthusiasts.

We at Zong 4G understand the growing interest of young people in mobile gaming, and we want to provide the best possible service to our data-hungry players. To meet their gaming requirements, we have introduced the PUBG bundle that offers an incredible 10GB of data for uninterrupted gaming sessions. And the best part is, it's available at an unbeatable cost of just PKR 120. This bundle is valid for 30 days, ensuring that you can enjoy the PUBG battlefield without any interruptions.

Our official Zong 4G spokesperson expresses their excitement: "As Pakistan's foremost digital enabler and the preferred 4G provider for Gen Z, Zong 4G is thrilled to introduce the exclusive PUBG Mobile Bundle. This offering underscores our commitment to enhancing the digital lifestyle of all our users. It perfectly aligns with our dedication to a digital lifestyle, in harmony with our brand promise of 'Let's get Digital,' which remains at the heart of our mission."

Accessing this offer is a breeze – just head to the user-friendly My Zong App or dial *7824# on your mobile device. The PUBG Mobile Bundle is a testament to Zong's commitment to pioneering innovation, ushering in a new era of connectivity for gamers across Pakistan. Get ready to level up your gaming experience!