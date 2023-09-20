Search

Mawra Hocane wishes her friend on birthday with a sweet message

Mawra Hocane
Pakistani star, Mawra Hocane, is an actor par excellence, a successful model, and a former VJ but, more than that, Hocane is a true friend — celebrating her friends with a big heart whenever possible!

Despite her grandeur, the 30-year-old artist has always been supportive and loving towards her sister (actress Urwa Hocane) showbiz peers, and friends on and off screen. 

Since the Sanam Teri Kasam actress has never been shy of wearing her heart on her sleeve, Hocane recently took to Instagram to celebrate her friend's 30th birthday with love, gratitude, and good wishes.

The Qissa Meherbano Ka star shared a bunch of throwback pictures with her dear friend and shared a sweet message.

Hocane began the sweet caption by wishing “happy BIG 30” to her friend who she described as the one who makes her “OTT look normal,” her “loud look decent,” her “crazy look sane” but ”most importantly,” the star added that she ”brings so much joy wherever she goes.”

“this will be your best year,” Hocane shared and tagged her friend. 

On the acting front, Hocane has been considered one of the most influential artists to grace the showbiz industry with multiple accolades and a plethora of commercially and critically successful television series including Shadi Mubarak, Haasil, Sammi, Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Neem, and Nauroz — to name a few — under her belt.

Mawra Hocane shares why she lost weight and memory while playing Rishtina in "Nauroz"

