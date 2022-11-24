Mathira's new bold video sets internet on fire
Mathira has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.
The bold and beautiful host has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
Taking to Instagram, Mathira shared a stunning video where she flaunted her beauty and left admirers completely envious of her beautiful collection.
On the work front, Mathira was seen in Sirf Tum Hi To Ho although she is currently working in Tevar, and Sikander.
Mathira reveals her real name in latest interview 07:20 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
The controversy queen of Lollywood Mathira has so much more to offer than her online banter and unfiltered ...
