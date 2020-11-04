David and Victoria Beckham sign $20.6 million Netflix deal

02:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
David and Victoria Beckham sign $20.6 million Netflix deal
The Beckhams are coming to Netflix!

Retired soccer great David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham are the latest celebrity couple to sign a major deal with the streaming giant.

The Sun reports that the power couple has landed a  $20.6 million Netflix series which will reportedly be co-produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99.

From sensational photographs and family celebrations to his relationship with designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Admas, the family docu-series will take you through Beckham's life beyond the star athlete days – as a celebrity, husband, father, businessman, and philanthropist.

The details of the project have been kept under wraps, with no announcement of the release date yet.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

