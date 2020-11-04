David and Victoria Beckham sign $20.6 million Netflix deal
Share
The Beckhams are coming to Netflix!
Retired soccer great David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham are the latest celebrity couple to sign a major deal with the streaming giant.
The Sun reports that the power couple has landed a $20.6 million Netflix series which will reportedly be co-produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99.
From sensational photographs and family celebrations to his relationship with designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Admas, the family docu-series will take you through Beckham's life beyond the star athlete days – as a celebrity, husband, father, businessman, and philanthropist.
The details of the project have been kept under wraps, with no announcement of the release date yet.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- US Election Results 2020 Live: Biden vs Trump – No winner yet!11:38 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Security guard kills bank manager over alleged blasphemy in ...10:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Turkey fines Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others for breaching new ...09:54 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- SBA chairman receives Swedish ambassador, discusses cultural ...09:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- SIBF 2020 social media workshop offers key tips on safe e-browsing09:42 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- David and Victoria Beckham sign $20.6 million Netflix deal02:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak shares health update after testing positive ...01:58 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to cross 5 million ...01:27 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020