Bollywood just released a remake of Junoon's 'Sayonee' and Pakistanis are furious

03:08 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Junoon's most beloved song 'Sayonee' has been ruined by Bollywood. 

Produced by Lucky Nadiadwala, music directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and Abhay Singhal and sung by ever-popular Indian playback artist Arijit Singh, the remastered version of the 1997 classic hit was as disastrous as it could be.

A snippet from the track is all over social media as Pakistani's are calling out Bollywood for plagiarising and ultimately ruining the song's true essence!

Here's what Pakistanis have had to say about the new Sayonee:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

