Bollywood just released a remake of Junoon's 'Sayonee' and Pakistanis are furious
Junoon's most beloved song 'Sayonee' has been ruined by Bollywood.
Produced by Lucky Nadiadwala, music directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and Abhay Singhal and sung by ever-popular Indian playback artist Arijit Singh, the remastered version of the 1997 classic hit was as disastrous as it could be.
A snippet from the track is all over social media as Pakistani's are calling out Bollywood for plagiarising and ultimately ruining the song's true essence!
Here's what Pakistanis have had to say about the new Sayonee:
Sayonee Halloween Edition. https://t.co/nQk3Rb7O1a— Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) November 4, 2020
My ear has been hurting since yesterday, i thought it was the throat infection, but just realized it is because i heard indian sayonee. 😞— strawberrymochi (@sunflowermochii) November 4, 2020
This is shit😡😡😡— Marwah Khan (@MarwahKhan64) November 3, 2020
How come Bollywood remade a sufi song as romantic song? It is ulterior shit & @sufisal is gonna answer that how come SA gave rights to this? Abhi tk Coke Studio wala hazam nahi ho raha or ooper sy ye???
Hail Junoon, Hail Sayonee & to hell bollywood👊🏼 https://t.co/6vIC6Bto2i
i hate it when bollywood copies pakistani music, i hate it even more when they destroy the essence of the original. this sayonee by arijit is going to be one of those— Zohad (@Zohadtweets) November 3, 2020
WTF THEY ARE REMAKING ICONIC SAYONEE CAN SOMEONE PLZ KILL ME ALREADY😭🤦♂️— Aatal (@Shugalmelalgao) November 1, 2020
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
