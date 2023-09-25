Parineeti Chopra drops wedding pictures with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav Chadha in a private ceremony in Udaipur where Leela Palace hosted their grand wedding ceremony.

A day after tying the knot, the Ishaqzaade star delighted fans and the world with wedding pictures. The duo opted for cream wedding outfits on their big day.

On Instagram, the actor wrote “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now...”

Indian media reported that top actors and other notables including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann attended the event. T

ennis star Sania Mirza, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, designer Manish Malhotra and several B.Town celebs were also spotted in Udaipur.

The bride and groom got engaged earlier in May this year. The duo knew each other for several years as both studied in the UK.