Top 5 looks from Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala, renowned as one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar, unfolded at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City this year, with celebrities and fashion icons dazzling the green-tinted carpet in unique and extravagant ensembles. Among the standout looks of the evening were those of Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Lana Del Rey.
Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid turned heads in a stunning white gown designed by Thom Browne, capturing the essence of the "Garden of Time" theme with its ethereal elegance.
Hollywood actress Zendaya embraced the theme with a striking fusion of blue and green hues in a gown crafted by designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, evoking a sense of timeless sophistication.
American rapper and singer Cardi B made a bold statement in a black gown adorned with intricate embellishments by Chinese designer Guo Pei, adding a touch of glamour to the event.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian elevated the grandeur of the Met Gala with her choice of attire—a mesmerizing silver mesh Margiela creation that accentuated her figure and exuded modern elegance.
Singer Lana Del Rey captivated onlookers with her enchanting tree branch-inspired ensemble, a creation by Alexander McQueen that perfectly complemented the theme and showcased her unique style.
As images and videos from the glamorous night flooded social media, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike marveled at the creativity and artistry displayed by these iconic figures. Each look at the Met Gala served as a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation that define the world of fashion.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.