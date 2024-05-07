Top 5 looks from Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala, renowned as one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar, unfolded at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City this year, with celebrities and fashion icons dazzling the green-tinted carpet in unique and extravagant ensembles. Among the standout looks of the evening were those of Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Lana Del Rey.

Gigi Hadid

Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid turned heads in a stunning white gown designed by Thom Browne, capturing the essence of the "Garden of Time" theme with its ethereal elegance.

Zendaya

Hollywood actress Zendaya embraced the theme with a striking fusion of blue and green hues in a gown crafted by designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, evoking a sense of timeless sophistication.



Cardi B

American rapper and singer Cardi B made a bold statement in a black gown adorned with intricate embellishments by Chinese designer Guo Pei, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian elevated the grandeur of the Met Gala with her choice of attire—a mesmerizing silver mesh Margiela creation that accentuated her figure and exuded modern elegance.



Lana Del Rey

Singer Lana Del Rey captivated onlookers with her enchanting tree branch-inspired ensemble, a creation by Alexander McQueen that perfectly complemented the theme and showcased her unique style.

As images and videos from the glamorous night flooded social media, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike marveled at the creativity and artistry displayed by these iconic figures. Each look at the Met Gala served as a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation that define the world of fashion.