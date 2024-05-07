Search

Lifestyle

Top 5 looks from Met Gala 2024

04:33 PM | 7 May, 2024
met gala 2024

The Met Gala, renowned as one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar, unfolded at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City this year, with celebrities and fashion icons dazzling the green-tinted carpet in unique and extravagant ensembles. Among the standout looks of the evening were those of Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Lana Del Rey.

Gigi Hadid

Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid turned heads in a stunning white gown designed by Thom Browne, capturing the essence of the "Garden of Time" theme with its ethereal elegance.

Zendaya

Hollywood actress Zendaya embraced the theme with a striking fusion of blue and green hues in a gown crafted by designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, evoking a sense of timeless sophistication.


Cardi B

American rapper and singer Cardi B made a bold statement in a black gown adorned with intricate embellishments by Chinese designer Guo Pei, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian elevated the grandeur of the Met Gala with her choice of attire—a mesmerizing silver mesh Margiela creation that accentuated her figure and exuded modern elegance.


Lana Del Rey

Singer Lana Del Rey captivated onlookers with her enchanting tree branch-inspired ensemble, a creation by Alexander McQueen that perfectly complemented the theme and showcased her unique style.

As images and videos from the glamorous night flooded social media, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike marveled at the creativity and artistry displayed by these iconic figures. Each look at the Met Gala served as a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation that define the world of fashion.

Lifestyle

04:33 PM | 7 May, 2024

Top 5 looks from Met Gala 2024

04:20 PM | 7 May, 2024

Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024

11:12 AM | 7 May, 2024

Anoushay Abbasi raises temperature with new bold pictures

09:29 PM | 6 May, 2024

Dania Shah 'agrees to pay her lawyer Rs20m fee' in Aamir Liaquat ...

10:24 AM | 6 May, 2024

TV actor Zuhab Khan ties knot with Wania Nadeem; See pictures and ...

10:22 PM | 5 May, 2024

'Captain Edward James Smith' of Titanic: Actor Bernard Hill passes ...

Lifestyle

09:31 PM | 5 May, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas’ new dance video goes viral 

03:05 PM | 5 May, 2024

Is Javeria Abbasi tying the knot again? New video sparks rumors

05:57 PM | 5 May, 2024

Yo Yo Honey Singh sings a song for Mehwish Hayat, leaving her blushing

11:32 AM | 5 May, 2024

Urvashi Rautela back in spotlight for her remarks about Pakistan ...

01:29 PM | 5 May, 2024

Hania Aamir's red hot saree look takes social media by storm

07:15 PM | 5 May, 2024

Emerging Pakistani singer Nimra Mehra thanks fans after receiving ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:21 PM | 7 May, 2024

PTI demands judicial commission on May 9 incidents 

Gold & Silver

04:47 PM | 7 May, 2024

Gold price declines in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: