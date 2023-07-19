Alyy Khan's kissing scene with Kajol leaves netizens disappointed

British-Pakistani actor, Alyy Khan, has taken the crown of being the most versatile and bold actor with his recent stint opposite Bollywood diva Kajol in the web series, The Trial.
Having worked in Lollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood, the Mere Humsafar star has accumulated millions of fans who are always on the edge of their seat for his latest projects, however, Khan's bold scene with Kajol did not sit right with them as they expressed disappointment.
Not only Khan but Kajol, too, took over the internet as she broke her 29-year-old “no kiss" protocol for the web series.
During one of the viral scene of The Trial, the Don 2 star passionately kissed Kajol. The allegedly leaked scene from the Indian web series spread like wildfire on social media platforms garnering a number of reactions.
#Kajol ???????? Really Making Use Of Her Whole Experience In This......????????️????????????????
[MORE TO COME FROM THIS SERIES #TheTrial]#Disney #Hotstar #WebSeries
HD Vertical Video ???????? [Color Corrected] pic.twitter.com/Jfri0qi6Mz— Sawan Sharma (@sawansharmalive) July 14, 2023
The new web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha, witnessea Kajol — opposite co-stars Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta — in a story revolving around a housewife, essayed by Kajol, who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband (Sengupta) is jailed over a sex scandal. Khan plays Kajol’s ex-lover from college.
The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife, directed by Suparn Verma.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
