Alyy Khan's kissing scene with Kajol leaves netizens disappointed

British-Pakistani actor, Alyy Khan, has taken the crown of being the most versatile and bold actor with his recent stint opposite Bollywood diva Kajol in the web series, The Trial.

Having worked in Lollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood, the Mere Humsafar star has accumulated millions of fans who are always on the edge of their seat for his latest projects, however, Khan's bold scene with Kajol did not sit right with them as they expressed disappointment.

Not only Khan but Kajol, too, took over the internet as she broke her 29-year-old “no kiss" protocol for the web series.

During one of the viral scene of The Trial, the Don 2 star passionately kissed Kajol. The allegedly leaked scene from the Indian web series spread like wildfire on social media platforms garnering a number of reactions.

The new web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha, witnessea Kajol — opposite co-stars Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta — in a story revolving around a housewife, essayed by Kajol, who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband (Sengupta) is jailed over a sex scandal. Khan plays Kajol’s ex-lover from college.

The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife, directed by Suparn Verma.