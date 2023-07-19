Search

Pakistan

May 9 violence caused Rs2.5 billion losses, AGP tells SC in military courts case

02:16 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
May 9 violence caused Rs2.5 billion losses, AGP tells SC in military courts case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the violent incidents of May 9 caused losses of Rs2.5 billion. 

He revealed it as a six-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and consisting Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik, heard a set of petitions challenging the civilian trials in military trials of the country.

The AGP said that the violent events caused losses of Rs2.5 billion, including Rs1.9bn to military installations. He said Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) Hamza Camp in Rawalpindi and the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology were attacked by the miscreants. 

He added that the protesters also attacked the Lahore Corps Commanders’ residence and airbase in Mianwali as he showed some photos to the court in this regard. 

At one point, the CJP asked: “What is the punishment in military courts under Section 7 of the Army Act?”.

AGP Awan replied a suspect could get two years imprisonment from military courts under Sections 3 and 9.

“Is that the maximum sentence in the case?” the top judge asked, to which the AGP responded in the affirmative.

To which, the CJP said then the punishment in ordinary courts was more severe. 

Justice Afridi inquired if the right to appeal will be given in a trial under the Army Act. At which, CJP Bandial said the AGP would satisfy the courts in this regard.  

Later, the top judge asked the AGP to get instructions from the government regarding right to appeal to citizens. The AGP sought time till Friday and later the CJP adjourned the hearing. 

SC rejects AGP’s request for full court to hear pleas against civilians trial in military courts

Pakistan

IMF tells Pakistan to tighten monetary policy to aid disinflation after $3bn SBA agreement

09:42 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

SC rejects AGP’s request for full court to hear pleas against civilians trial in military courts

12:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Court issues notice to PTI chief, Bushra Bibi in ‘illegal marriage’ case

11:52 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Sindh governor announces Roti at Rs2 for Karachi's inflation-hit people 

11:02 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Pakistan, Iran military top brass agrees to root out terrorism from border areas

10:38 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

COAS Asim Munir, top Iranian general agree to enhance military ties

05:31 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bat first against India

02:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.

During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.

On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.

PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 July 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: