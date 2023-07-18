Search

Pakistan

SC hears pleas challenging civilians trial in military courts

Web Desk 12:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
SC hears pleas challenging civilians trial in military courts
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday resumed hearing of petitions filed against the trial of civilians in the military courts.

A six-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik, is hearing the pleas. 

The pleas were filed by former CJP Jawwad S Khawaja, Aitzaz Ahsan, Karamat Ali, and PTI Chairman Imran Khan after several suspects of May 9 violence were handed over to military for trial. 

Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi and others were present in the court. 

A day earlier, the federal government submitted its reply to the top court and said the trial of those involved in attacking military installations was an “apt and proportionate response” under the constitutional framework and statutory regime.

“Violence against the military, defence installations and establishments was a direct attack against the national security of Pakistan and therefore prejudicial to security, interests and defence of Pakistan,” the government said in its response.

The government pleaded the court to turn down all the petitions.

“Therefore, to create deterrence in respect of such attacks, our constitutional framework allows perpetrators of such vandalism and violence to be tried under PAA,” it said.

At the previous hearing, the AGP informed the bench that the cases against the civilians arrested after May 9 episode were still at the investigation stage. He also assured that no civilian would be trial under charges that attracts either death penalty or a lengthy imprisonment. 

At the outset of the hearing, Abid Zuberi came to the rostrum and said he would assist the apex court on five points. At which, the CJP welcomed his views. 

More to follow…

Two SC judges express reservations over CJP Bandial-led bench hearing military courts’ case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

