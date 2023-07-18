PMD forecasts more rains across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast stating that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are expected to move into the upper and central parts of the country starting from today (Tuesday).

These currents are likely to intensify on July 19, resulting in widespread rainfall across the nation.

All relevant authorities are strongly advised to remain vigilant during this forecast period, as the country is experiencing another deadly monsoon season that has already claimed nearly 100 lives since June 25.

According to the latest advisory from the PMD, the new weather systems will bring rain, wind, and thunderstorms with heavy downpours to various regions. From July 18 (night) to 23, areas such as Kashmir (including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan can expect rain and thunderstorms with occasional gaps.

Furthermore, from July 19 (night) to 21 with occasional breaks, the regions of Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad are likely to experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms.

In Sindh, the PMD advisory mentioned that dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall with isolated heavy falls are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu districts from July 19 (evening/night) to 23.

Additionally, from July 20 to 22 with occasional breaks, the districts of Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi may also experience dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall with isolated heavy falls.

The PMD has issued warnings regarding potential hazards. Urban flooding may occur in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 18 (night) to 22, while landslides are possible in vulnerable areas like Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this period.