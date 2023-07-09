PMD forecasts heavy rains for Karachi, interior Sindh

KARACHI – Several parts of the country’s southeastern region Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi will receive rainfall amid the new weather system.

Met Office on Sunday issued a new advisory and predicted heavy rains in parts of Sindh. It said thunderstorms and rain with isolated heavy falls will batter Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, and Matiari districts today.

Meanwhile, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Larkana, Dadu, Kambar-Shahdadkot, and Jamshoro districts will face scattered rains from today.

PMD further warned that a new rain spell may cause urban flooding in several cities including Karachi.

Earlier, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman cautioned all concerned departments and masses to remain vigilant and ready for heavy rains.