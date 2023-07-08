Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in city as Met Office issues fresh alert

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted rain alert in Karachi, and adjoining districts over the weekend.

Met Office said thundershowers will take place in port city in the next 24 hours, and several areas will face urban flooding. Rain and storm would take place today Saturday and Sunday while humidity in the air will remain around 80 percent.

Under the latest weather update, monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and the eastern parts of the region. PMD said thunderstorms along with rain will batter Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpur khas, Badin, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Dadu & Jamshoro districts till 9 th July with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls in Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal districts & Karachi division till 9 th July with occasional gaps, the advisory further mentioned.

In light of the latest advisory, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab declared a rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and directed all departments to stay alert.

Amid the monsoon season, at least 50 people including half a dozen minors have been killed in multiple rain-related incidents.