Babar Azam, Pakistani players attend wedding of Shahid Afridi’s daughter in Karachi

Several players of Pakistani men cricket team attended wedding ceremony of Shahid Afridi’s daughter in Karachi.

Those who graced the event include all format captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Hassan Ali, Aamir Jamal and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Cricket legends including Waqar Younis, Moin Khan, Mohammad Akram and TV host Waseem Badami, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel also spotted at the wedding.

Team members were supposed to visit Islamabad to attend Haris Rauf wedding event but PCB restricted players not to travel due to bad weather condition as Green Shirts are slated to travel to Sri Lanka for the Test series today.

Babar XI is traveling to the Island nation to play two Tests. The first game will be played from 16-20 July at Galle International Cricket Stadium, and the second match will be played from 24-28 July at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo.