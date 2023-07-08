Here’s all you need to know about fixed tax rates for filers, non-filers in current FY

KARACHI – Pakistan’s top tax collection authority has notified fixed tax rates for filers and non-filers which will be applied in the ongoing fiscal year.
The crisis-hit country made several changes in taxes as per demands of the International Monetary Fund to rake in more funds.
Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan lately issued a notification on which said a tax rate of 15 percent for filers and 30 percent tax for non-filers on prize bonds.
It said the income tax has been raised from 10 to 15 percent against for savings account profits while non-filers will pay 30 percent tax.
Filers having a monthly electricity bill by up to Rs25,000 will pay no tax, while for non-filers, a tax rate of 7.5pc would be charged.
Sharing new policy on rent income, people who are in filers category will pay tax between 5-15 percent and a tax rate over 10 to 15 pc will be applied on non-tax filers.
Tax filers will pay a tax rate of 5 percent, and non-filers will double tax (10pc) on the amount of property auctioned while filers will be exempted to pay additional tax on motor vehicle leasing, for non filers it will be 12 percent.
A tax of Rs10,000 to Rs5lac will be imposed on motor vehicle registration for filers and non-filers will pay Rs30,000 to Rs15lac.
FBR further maintained that there would be 0 tax on filers on banking transactions, while 0.6 percent would be charged to non-filers. 2 percent tax will now be imposed for international transactions through debit cards, and non-filers will pay five times the amount – 10 percent.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
