Gold prices increase by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price soars in global and local markets - Check latest rates

KARACHI -Gold registered recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday after suffering losses in previous sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,100 to reach Rs273,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,800 with new rate settling at Rs234,396 in local market.

The bullion rates also witnessed gains in international market where per ounce rated surged by $21 to reach $2,622.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s total gold imports have reached the highest level in history.

In November, the country imported 68 kilograms of gold, the highest amount ever imported in a month, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data shows that compared to October, gold imports in November increased by 179.74%, while on an annual basis, gold imports in November saw a 55.76% rise.

According to the document, the import bill for gold in November was recorded at $607,300.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.85 279.55
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.05 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.3
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.15 743.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.42 35.77
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.93 158.93
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.03 25.33
Swiss Franc CHF 310.12 312.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

