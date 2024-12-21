Gold prices increase by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI -Gold registered recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday after suffering losses in previous sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,100 to reach Rs273,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,800 with new rate settling at Rs234,396 in local market.

The bullion rates also witnessed gains in international market where per ounce rated surged by $21 to reach $2,622.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s total gold imports have reached the highest level in history.

In November, the country imported 68 kilograms of gold, the highest amount ever imported in a month, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data shows that compared to October, gold imports in November increased by 179.74%, while on an annual basis, gold imports in November saw a 55.76% rise.

According to the document, the import bill for gold in November was recorded at $607,300.