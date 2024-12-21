Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emerging Talent, Premiering December 28

Back With A Bang Nescafe Basement Returns For Season 6 A Fresh Stage For Emerging Talent Premiering December 28

Nescafé Basement Season 6 is bigger, bolder, and ready to set the stage ablaze! Returning for its highly anticipated sixth season on December 28, 2024, the iconic platform is gearing up to showcase Pakistan’s next generation of musical trailblazers. With a celebration of raw talent, boundless creativity, and the unifying magic of music, this season promises to captivate and inspire like never before.

Muhammad Fahad Yousaf, Business Executive Officer Coffee & Beverages at Nestlé Pakistan, shared: “We are thrilled to bring back Nescafé Basement. This platform has consistently launched the careers of extraordinary artists, and we believe Season 6 will continue to showcase the remarkable talent our country has to offer.”

Season 6 will take audiences on a journey of original compositions, fresh collaborations, and captivating performances that redefine the local music landscape. Known for discovering stars who’ve gone on to make waves in the industry, Nescafé Basement is more than a show—it’s a launchpad for dreams.

Fuad Ghazanfar, Head of Marketing & Communications at Nestlé Pakistan, added: “Nescafé Basement connects with youth through music, inspiring and empowering emerging talent. It solidifies Nescafé’s role as a cultural catalyst, fostering a vibrant music community in Pakistan.”*

Nescafé Basement Season 6 is coming to your screens across major digital platforms, bringing a spectacular showcase of exclusive performances and groundbreaking musical talent. Prepare to be mesmerized as the stage comes alive with electrifying energy and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for thrilling updates on the lineup and performances—this is a season you won’t want to miss!

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.85 279.55
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.05 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.3
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.15 743.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.42 35.77
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.93 158.93
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.03 25.33
Swiss Franc CHF 310.12 312.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search