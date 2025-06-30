Pakistan urges India to implement Indus Waters Treaty after Hague court’s supplemental awardaward

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday called on India to immediately reinstate the full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty and fulfill its responsibilities under the agreement.

This appeal followed the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s recent Supplemental Award, which affirmed Pakistan’s long-standing stance that the treaty remains valid and enforceable. The Foreign Office welcomed the ruling, emphasizing that India has no legal basis to suspend or halt the treaty unilaterally.

In its judgment issued last Friday, the Court—tasked with resolving the dispute between Pakistan and India over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects—reaffirmed its jurisdiction and commitment to continue proceedings in a fair and timely manner.

The ruling was prompted by India’s April 23, 2025, declaration to place the treaty “in abeyance” following a militant incident in Pahalgam. The court found no provision in the treaty that permits either country to suspend its obligations unilaterally, rejecting India’s move as without legal merit.

Pakistan reiterated that water rights under the Indus Waters Treaty must be preserved and respected, and any violations or delays in implementation could undermine regional stability.