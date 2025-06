ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced LPG prices by Rs7.51 per kg.

OGRA issued a new price notification for June, stating that the price of an 11-kg domestic cylinder has been reduced by Rs 87.71, bringing the new price to Rs 2,263.

The notification further mentioned a per-kilogram price reduction of Rs7.51.

The new consumer price for LPG is set at Rs 191.80 per kg, effective from July 1.