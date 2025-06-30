Muharram 2025: Mobile, Internet Services to remain suspended in parts of Karachi, Sindh

KARACHI – Mobile, and internet services are likely to be suspended in Sindh including provincial capital Karachi during Ashura 2025 as authorities are planning all-out security for religious gatherings.

With starting of Muharram, Sindh government urged federal Ministry of Interior to suspend mobile phone and internet services in several districts during the first ten days of Muharram. According to sources in the provincial Home Department, the suspension is aimed at preventing any potential security threats during mourning processions, particularly on Ashura.

The request includes recommendation to temporarily suspension of cellular and internet services along designated procession routes to minimize the risk of unrest or misuse of digital platforms.

Interior Ministry will now look into review in accordance with national security protocols and notify Sindh authorities accordingly.

Punjab government also imposed Section 144 across the province from June 27 to July 6, coinciding with the 1st to 10th of Muharram. The measure comes amid heightened security concerns during the religious observances.