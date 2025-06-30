Gold jumps Rs800 to kickstart week on positive note in Pakistan

Gold prices witnessed sharp upward movement on first day of the week, with per tola rate of 24-karat gold reaching Rs350,200 after Rs800 surge today.

As price per tola crossed Rs350k-mark, the price of 10 grams of gold also went up by Rs686, now standing at Rs300,240 in the local market.

This hike comes shortly after a notable decline over the weekend, when gold prices dropped by Rs1,600 per tola on Saturday, settling at Rs349,400. Today’s increase reflects a renewed upward trend in both local and international markets.

Gold Prices in Pakistan – June 30, 2025

Gold Type Price Change 1 Tola (24K) Rs350,200 +Rs800 10 Grams (24K) Rs300,240 +Rs686

The recent uptick in domestic prices is consistent with trends in the global bullion market, where the price of gold rose by $8 per ounce. The current international gold rate stands at $3,282 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium, according to the APGJSA.