Gold price sees major drop in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 December 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100.

Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.

In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan